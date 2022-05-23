QQQ
DiDi Investors To Vote On US Delisting

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
  • DiDi Global Inc DIDI shareholders will vote to delist from the NYSE to get its services back on to Chinese app stores for the first time in almost a year.
  • The plan to delist comes almost a year after the company pushed ahead with a $4.4 billion initial public offering in the U.S. despite objections from Chinese regulators, the Financial Times reports.
  • The company’s board, including representatives from tech groups Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABATencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, and Apple Inc AAPL have also backed the measure.
  • Didi’s shares have fallen 90% since its IPO, wiping $60 billion off its market value. 
  • Unable to sign up new users, Didi’s revenues have tumbled, and losses have widened, while lay-offs have added to sagging morale.
  • However, doubts remain whether DiDi would be able to appease the Chinese regulators with the move.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 7% at $1.61 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsPenny StocksRegulationsTechMedia