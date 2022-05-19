QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Former GameStop Corp GME employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports.
  • Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. 
  • GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Section 191, which requires companies to pay workers classified as manual laborers every week. 
  • The proposed class-action suit could include “hundreds, if not thousands” of employees and former GameStop workers. 
  • Mack and his lawyer want the court to define GameStop workers as manual laborers compelling GameStop to pay.
  • The state defines a manual worker as “a mechanic, workingman, or laborer,” interpreting it as a worker doing “physical labor” for more than 25% of their working day. In contrast, New York’s Department of Labor includes “countless physical tasks performed by employees” as physical labor.
  • Price Action: GME shares traded higher by 7.49% at $98.33 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia