Salesforce Looks To Assist Employees For Access To Abortions Following Roe v. Wade

- Salesforce, Inc CRM informed employees about helping them relocate for access to abortions or other medical procedures following an expected ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade, CNBC reports.
- Of the 50 U.S. states, 26 would or are likely to ban abortion if the court strikes down Roe.
- Salesforce and other large tech companies have committed to covering travel costs for their workers who may need to travel for abortions.
- Salesforce also offered counseling from Lyra Health for mental health services.
- The companies started letting employees know about that option after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion disclosed the high court’s apparent intent to overturn the 1973 ruling that made access to a safe abortion a constitutional right.
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL, and Microsoft Corp MSFT agreed to reimburse their employees for abortions in other states.
- Price Action: CRM shares closed lower by 0.25% at $160.02 on Thursday.
