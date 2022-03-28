QQQ
TSMC, Samsung Seek To Be Part Of $52B Chip production Boosting Plan

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 28, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF urged to participate in the $52 billion chip building federal program, Bloomberg reports.
  • The world's top two contract chipmakers looked to spend billions of dollars building new cutting-edge plants in the U.S. 
  • TSMC argued that arbitrary favoritism based on the location of a company's headquarters for the grant is not an effective or efficient use of the grant.
  • TSMC also emphasized the importance of developing advanced technologies and foreign talent to help drive innovation. Samsung echoed TSMC's comments, Bloomberg notes.
  • TSMC looked to a $12 billion fab in Arizona, while Samsung focused on Texas's $17 billion plant. 
  • Intel Corp INTC looked to a new $20 billion chip hub in Ohio and two new plants in Arizona. 
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.92% at $105.74 on the last check Monday.

