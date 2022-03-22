US DOJ Accuses Google Of Misusing Legal Privilege To Hide Sensitive Emails: WSJ

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- The U.S. Justice Department alleged Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google improperly invoked the legal privilege to shield sensitive internal communications for years, the Wall Street Journal reports from U.S. district court filing.
- The DOJ wanted Google to turn over internal emails that it had withheld or censored in the antitrust case filed against it by state and federal governments.
- The DOJ alleged Google trained its employees to misuse the attorney-client privilege to hide ordinary business communications from discovery in litigation and government investigations.
- Google also taught them to add an attorney, a privileged label, and a generic `request’ for counsel’s advice to any sensitive business communications the employees or Google might wish to hide.
- Google defended its practices as legitimate and comparable to other big corporations.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.24% at $2,729.57 on Monday.
- Photo by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.