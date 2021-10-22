 Skip to main content

Antitrust Suit Targets Google's Ad Rates: What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google takes a cut of 22% - 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes via its systems, according to a newly unredacted lawsuit by state attorneys general, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The Texas-led suit alleges that Google charges 2-4x for advertising transactions on its exchange versus rival digital advertising exchanges.

  • “[T]he analogy would be if Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) or Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Citibank owned the NYSE [New York Stock Exchange],” one senior Google employee said, the suit alleged.

  • Google denied the allegations.

  • The lawsuit alleged Google deploying strategies to “lock-in” publishers and advertisers and help the company’s ad-buying tools win over 80% of auctions on its exchange. 

  • Google officially served 75% of all online ad impressions in the U.S. during Q3 of 2018.

  • The suit cited programs, with code names like Bell, Elmo and Poirot, helping Google generate over $1 billion in sales.

  • The lawsuit alleged that Google’s business practices inflated advertising costs and passed them on to consumers in higher-priced products. 

  • The lawsuit alleged that Google crushed competition from rival exchanges and restricted websites’ options for ad delivery.

  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.88% at $2,773.50 on the last check Friday.

