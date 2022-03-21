China Orders Temporary Suspension Of Microsoft Search Engine Auto Suggest: Reuters

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Chinese regulator ordered Microsoft Corp MSFT search engine Bing to suspend its auto-suggest feature for a week for undisclosed reasons, Reuters reports.
- It marks Bing's second regulatory suspension since December.
- "Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said.
- Recently China assured about bringing stability in capital markets, supporting overseas stock listings, resolving risks around property developers, and completing the crackdown on Big Tech as soon as possible.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and the other Chinese tech stocks have produced lackluster results thanks to the domestic tech crackdown.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.59% at $298.67 on the last check Monday.
