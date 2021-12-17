Microsoft Suspends 'Auto Suggest' Function For Search Engine Bing In China On Government Order: Report

Microsoft Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) internet search engine Bing has suspended its “auto suggest” function in China for 30 days following an order by a “relevant government agency,” Reuters reported Thursday.

What Happened: Bing reportedly said on its Chinese search site that it remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users’ right to access information, as per the report.

However, the company did not specify reasons for the suspension.

Why It Matters: Microsoft’s decision to comply with the Chinese laws highlights the regulatory crackdown on tech companies operating in China. Bing is the only major foreign search engine available in the country.

Other U.S. tech giants like Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASADQ:FB), the parent company of Facebook, have mostly stayed out of China.

Microsoft said in October that it would shut down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn in China, citing “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements” in the country.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it will launch a localized version of LinkedIn in China that would adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government on Internet platforms.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 2.9% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $324.90, but rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $325.28.

