Stellantis, LG Energy Solution Eye New EV Battery Plant In Ontario: Bloomberg

- Stellantis NV STLA and LG Energy Solution Ltd look to build their new battery plant in Ontario, Canada, Bloomberg reports.
- The Canadian government’s incentives for clean-energy businesses served as a key driver in attracting the companies to the country.
- Also Read: Stellantis CEO Looks To Catch Up With Tesla In Coming Years, Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Dampen EV Ambitions Of Tesla, Ford And Others: FT, Stellantis Divulges Its EV Ambitions
- Stellantis and LG Energy previously shared their plans to build a battery-cell making factory in North America. The parties intend to begin construction next quarter, with production slated to kick off in early 2024.
- Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 1.74% at $16.13 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia