Leaders From 3 EU Nations Travel To Kyiv In Show Of Support For Ukraine

The prime ministers of three European Union nations are traveling by train to the besieged Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to show their solidarity for Ukraine’s efforts in fighting back against the Russian invasion.

What Happened: Politico reported Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa will arrive in Kyiv later today as representatives of the European Council.

The meeting was organized in consultation with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The European Council issued a statement that said the mission represented “the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

What Else Happened: It was not disclosed when or where the prime ministers will arrive in Kyiv or if they will have direct talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been the subject of several assassination attempts by Russian mercenaries.

"It is our duty to be where history is forged,” said Morawiecki prior to crossing the border from Poland into Ukraine. “Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny."

Zelensky is scheduled to make a virtual speech to U.S. Congress on Wednesday that will seek a higher level of military support for his country’s effort to repel Russian forces. Zelensky’s speech will also be made available to U.S. television networks for a live broadcast.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons