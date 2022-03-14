Elon Musk's New Ukraine Tweets: What Is The Tesla Chieftain Saying?

It seems that a day cannot go by without a bizarre Elon Musk tweet. This time around, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive is using his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account to question the sincerity of those supporting Ukraine’s struggle against Russia’s military invasion.

What Happened: Earlier in the morning, Musk used his Twitter channel to share a meme of an obese, tired-looking man sitting on a porch swing accompanied by the snarky comment, “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy who falls in love with a transgender russian soldier.”

In the second tweet, Musk offered a meme tweet of the blank-faced NPC meme character waving a Ukrainian flag in front of a patchwork of LGBTQ-inspired flags. This meme carried the tagline “I support the current thing.”

What Does It Mean: Musk’s tweets could be seen as a smack against those who speak about helping the Ukrainian cause without putting action behind their words. In his case, Musk has already coordinated two deliveries of SpaceX Starlink terminals to the Ukrainian government to help them maintain internet connectivity that the Russians have been trying to disconnect.

On the other hand, Musk could just be savoring his role as Twitter’s reigning provocateur. After all, Musk has a history of both invigorating and baffling Twitter with his frequently off-kilter tweets.

Not surprisingly, his tweets generated hundreds of thousands likes, along with tens of thousands of retweets and comments.

Photo: Courtesy of Joshua Clancy Hall