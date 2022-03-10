 Skip to main content

Google Halts YouTube, Google Play Payment-Based Services In Russia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:24am   Comments
Google Halts YouTube, Google Play Payment-Based Services In Russia
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube and Google Play store halted every payment-based service in Russia, including subscriptions, Reuters reports.
  • Western sanctions have started to pose banking challenges in Russia. 
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MAblocked Russian banks from their networks following sanctions.
  • Google and YouTube had recently stopped selling online advertising in Russia following Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
  • Related Content: Google Disables Google Maps For Ukraine; Bans Russia Owned RT's Mobile App
  • YouTube channels in Russia can generate revenue from viewers outside of Russia through ads and paid features, including Super Chat and merchandise sales. 
  • The free apps on Google Play also remain available in Russia.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares are down 1.77% at $2,629.82 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

