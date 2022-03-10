Google Halts YouTube, Google Play Payment-Based Services In Russia
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube and Google Play store halted every payment-based service in Russia, including subscriptions, Reuters reports.
- Western sanctions have started to pose banking challenges in Russia.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) blocked Russian banks from their networks following sanctions.
- Google and YouTube had recently stopped selling online advertising in Russia following Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- YouTube channels in Russia can generate revenue from viewers outside of Russia through ads and paid features, including Super Chat and merchandise sales.
- The free apps on Google Play also remain available in Russia.
- Price Action: GOOG shares are down 1.77% at $2,629.82 premarket on the last check Thursday.
