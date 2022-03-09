Tesla Chief Wants To End 2018 Fraud Settlement With SEC: WSJ
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk requested a federal judge to discard a settlement he reached with SEC regulators in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The settlement sought the preapproval of some of Musk's tweets.
- Musk's lawyers argued that Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) oversight policy became ineffective, while the SEC has abused the deal, which called for "round after round of demands for voluminous, costly document productions, with no signs of abatement."
- Musk also debated the SEC's earlier claims that he allegedly defrauded investors in 2018 by tweeting about taking Tesla private at $420.
- Musk's request follows a new SEC investigation related to trading by himself and his brother, Kimbal Musk.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.58% at $845.69 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media