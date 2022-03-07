 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Chelsea Clinton Buy Shares Of This Healthcare Company?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Chelsea Clinton Buy Shares Of This Healthcare Company?

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are surging Monday following insider buying from a prominent public figure.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the SEC, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, purchased 100,000 shares of the health tech company on March 3. She made the purchase around $2.53 per share, making the investment worth more than $250,000.

See Also: Insiders Buy More Than $3B Of 4 Stocks

Clinton has served as a member of Clover Health's board since 2017, but this transaction marks the first insider buy from the former president's daughter.

Clover Health shares traded significantly higher last week after the company said fourth-quarter revenue increased 160% year-over-year to $432 million. Clover also reported a quarterly net loss of $187.2 million, which was down from a loss of $136.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Clover Health went public via SPAC at the beginning of 2021. The healthcare company uses a proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data in order to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

CLOV Price Action: Clover Health has traded as low as $1.95 and as high as $28.85 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 26.3% at $2.77 at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLOV)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 3, 2022: Tesla, Snowflake, AMC Entertainment And More
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 28, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, Palantir Technologies, GameStop And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Clinton Chelsea Clinton Hilary ClintonNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com