Liquor Stores In US And Canada Stop Selling Russian Vodka As 'Tiny Sanction' Over Ukraine Invasion

In perhaps a display of amity, several liquor stores and bars across the U.S and Canada have refused to sell Russian Vodka, according to The Hill.

This comes in addition to the harsh sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its recent invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian liquor commissions and corporations have spoken out against the invasions. “Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and will direct the [Liquor Control Board of Ontario] to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves,” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tweeted, adding, “#StandwithUkraine.”

“The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves,” NLC Liquor Store tweeted.

Elsewhere in Canada, stores in Manitoba, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Newfoundland were also taking similar action.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation removed Russian products from its shelves and website because of the “terrible events taking place.”

British Columbia was ceasing imports of Russian alcohol, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said.

“Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law,” he told the Canadian Press.

Bars and liquor stores in the U.S have also spoken out against the Russian made Vodka.

Jamie Stratton, manager of the Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, Kansas, told The Hill that his store removed more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka from its shelves, referring to it as a “tiny sanction.”

In Bend, Oregon, the owner of a bar filmed himself pouring out all of his Russian vodka, according to FOX 12 of Portland.

“Russia is acting as though it’s 1939 and going into Europe with a full force that they have in the Ukraine,” Bill McCormick, owner of Pine Tavern, told the station. “I am so concerned about it metastasizing into other countries.”

He said he stood to lose a few hundred dollars over the spilled vodka – but said the protest was worth it to him.

Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told MLive.com he pulled several bottles off his shelf as a “protest against the aggression.”

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Knuppel on Flickr