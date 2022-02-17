 Skip to main content

US Adds Messaging Platforms Of Alibaba, Tencent To Its Counterfeit List
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:23pm   Comments
  • The U.S. added Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) AliExpress and Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat messaging platforms to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy Bloomberg reports.
  • The messaging platforms were "two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.
  • WeChat and Weixin, its China-facing version, are viewed as among the largest platforms for counterfeit goods in China, with more than 1.2 billion active users worldwide in 2021, USTR said. 
  • The e-commerce system that works within WeChat is of particular concern, with rights holders identifying weakness in WeChat's seller vetting as a significant problem.
  • Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), a leading Chinese online retailer, continues to be listed since its inclusion in 2019.
  • Alibaba's Taobao and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) cloud-storage service Baidu Wangpan and e-commerce service provider DHgate.com Inc are also still on the list. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $124.37 on the last check Thursday.

