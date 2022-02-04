Apple Offers 3% Commission Relief In Dutch App Store Case

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) proposes to charge developers of dating apps a 27% commission on any in-app purchases made via alternative payment systems in the Netherlands, the Verge reports.

The Dutch competition regulator, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), ordered Apple to allow dating app developers to use alternatives to Apple's in-app payment system in the country.

The commission represents only a 300 bps reduction compared to the 30% commission Apple typically charges for developers using its payment system.

Related Content: Here's Why Apple Is Liable To Pay Regulatory Fine Of €5M

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently proposed to reduce its commission by 400 bps for developers using alternative payment systems in South Korea.

Last week the Dutch regulator penalized Apple with a €5 million ($5.7 million) fine for failing to implement alternative payment systems and putting "barriers" to dissuade developers from moving away from its first-party payment system. The penalty would repeat every week until Apple complied.

Apple maintained that it is opposed to offering alternative payments, which it says "will compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security."

Apple admitted to appealing the ACM decision, although it intends to comply with the order in the meantime.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.47% at $172.08 on the last check Friday.