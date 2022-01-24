Here's Why Apple Is Liable To Pay Regulatory Fine Of €5M
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) failed to comply with the requirements set by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) regarding payment systems for dating-app providers.
- The decision follows an investigation into Apple's statements of January 15, 2022.
- Apple now has to pay ACM the first penalty payment of €5 million.
- The penalty could extend to a maximum of €50 million, if Apple did not act by the said order.
- Apple needs to allow dating-app providers to use payment systems other than Apple's payment system in the App Store.
- Additionally, dating-app providers should have the ability to refer to payment systems outside of the app.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.73% at $158.05 on the last check Monday.
