 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Apple Is Liable To Pay Regulatory Fine Of €5M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Apple Is Liable To Pay Regulatory Fine Of €5M
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLfailed to comply with the requirements set by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) regarding payment systems for dating-app providers. 
  • The decision follows an investigation into Apple's statements of January 15, 2022. 
  • Apple now has to pay ACM the first penalty payment of €5 million.
  • Related Content: Here's Why Cowen Remains Optimistic On Apple
  • The penalty could extend to a maximum of €50 million, if Apple did not act by the said order.
  • Apple needs to allow dating-app providers to use payment systems other than Apple's payment system in the App Store. 
  • Additionally, dating-app providers should have the ability to refer to payment systems outside of the app. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.73% at $158.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Here's Why Cowen Remains Optimistic On Apple
Apple Whale Trades Spotted
TSMC Aims To Construct Advanced Packaging Fab In Taiwan
What Does Apple's Debt Look Like?
Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster
Why You Should Not Expect Spectacular New Products From Apple As It Readies For The First Major Event Of 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com