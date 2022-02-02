 Skip to main content

US Big Tech Faces Heat In India Over Fake News
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 6:52am   Comments
The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) strongly criticized Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for their inaction on fake news, Reuters reports.

  • The fake news compelled the Indian government to order content takedowns, which drew international criticism that authorities suppressed free expression.
  • Related Content: Google, Facebook, and Microsoft Remove Millions Of False Covid Posts: Report
  • The tense and heated signaled a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
  • The meeting followed the I&B ministry's use of "emergency powers" in December and January to order the blocking of 55 channels on Google's YouTube platform and some Twitter and Facebook accounts.
  • The government alleged promoting "fake news" or "anti-India" content by accounts based in neighboring Pakistan.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

