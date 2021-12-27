QQQ
+ 0.00
396.92
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-3.44
50772.05
-0.01%
DIA
+ 0.00
359.36
+ 0%
SPY
-0.05
470.65
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.52
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.95
+ 0.01%

Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 27, 2021 5:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD
  • Recently JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) declared the exit of Martin Lau from the board and Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC:TCEHYplan of distributing 457.3 million JD shares to Tencent shareholders to reduce its stake in JD from 17% to 2.3%.
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said he believes no fundamental business impact on the ownership change and that JD's business is "performing very well."
  • Related Content: Read How Analysts Responded To Tencent's Divestment Of Stake In JD.com
  • However, he still views the news as unfavorable since investors have viewed JD as aligned with Tencent in its battle with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).
  • Though he contends that it is difficult to have any conviction in shares of companies like JD or Alibaba given "the changing operating conditions in China that never seem to end," Devitt continues to believe conditions will improve at some point.
  • Devitt keeps a Buy with a price target of $110 on JD, implying a 60.2% upside.
  • Price Action: JD shares traded lower by 1.25% at $67.79 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) just hosted day 2 of its 2021 investor day led by Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang and CFO Maggie Wu. read more
Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba From Conviction List; Still Keeps 'Buy' With 61% Upside

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba From Conviction List; Still Keeps 'Buy' With 61% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi is removing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from his firm's Conviction List but  read more