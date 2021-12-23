Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Face Regulatory Summon As Crackdown Continues
A consumer protection organization in China's Zhejiang Province summoned five online platforms over live streaming irregularities during the Singles' Day shopping festival, Reuters reports.
- The platforms include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Taobao, Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).
- The organization also summoned short video-sharing and live streaming platforms Kuaishou and ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.
- The organization alleged irregularities with nearly 30% of live streamers during Singles' Day, while almost 40% of the products sold during the live streams failed to meet national standards.
- Additionally, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) informed via video conferencing that it would launch a two-month special operation to target deceptive online behaviors, from boosting engagement figures to paying for fake fans and reviews.
- "The conference noted that at present, fabricating online traffic, malicious public relations and comments-for-cash ... harm the legitimate rights and interests of netizens," said the statement, adding that this was the "final battle" in the CAC's drive "clean up" the internet.
