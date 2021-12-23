QQQ
+ 0.00
393.95
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-275.85
48312.31
-0.57%
DIA
+ 0.03
357.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
467.68
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.82
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
168.55
+ 0.02%

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 23, 2021 5:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%
  • Daiwa analyst John Choi lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to $170 from $195 and reiterated a Buy. The new price target implies a 44.3% upside.
  • Choi said rising competition in e-commerce is a key risk factor for Alibaba in China and abroad.
  • Related Content: China Regulators Suspend Alibaba Cloud Partnership; CLSA Remains Bullish On Alibaba
  • This rising competition uncertainty over user retention over the long run and investor concerns regarding Alibaba's cash burn in new businesses are likely to persist despite better financial disclosure, Choi said.
  • Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $116.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) just hosted day 2 of its 2021 investor day led by Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang and CFO Maggie Wu. read more
Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba From Conviction List; Still Keeps 'Buy' With 61% Upside

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba From Conviction List; Still Keeps 'Buy' With 61% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi is removing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from his firm's Conviction List but  read more
Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold

Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold