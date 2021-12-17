 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says This Is How Much Tesla Expects To Spend On Giga Texas Over Time
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Elon Musk Says This Is How Much Tesla Expects To Spend On Giga Texas Over Time

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday Giga Texas would, over time, draw $10 billion in investments and generate at least 20,000 direct jobs.

What Happened: Musk replied to a Twitter post revealing the large investment and employment capabilities that the upcoming Giga Texas can deliver once it starts operations. 

Musk added that Giga Texas could churn more than 100,000 indirect jobs over time.

Tesla aims to wrap up construction at Giga Texas by Dec. 31 and get the manufacturing facility up and running in the initial phase. 

The electric vehicle maker has spent about $1.06 billion in the facility spread over 2,481 acres.

See Also: Tesla Estimates $1B Costs In Giga Texas Construction, Targets Year-End Completion

Why It Matters: Giga Texas is key to Tesla’s growth plans as it is expected to more-than-double capacity when fully operational. Tesla can currently make 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its Fremont factory in California.

Tesla aims to build the Cybertruck and the Semi at the Giga Texas. It would also make the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars at the site.

Musk has previously said Tesla aims to start limited production of its Model Y mid-size SUV at the Giga Texas this year and achieve volume production next year.

Besides Giga Texas, Tesla is also expecting to complete the construction of an upcoming Giga factory in Berlin by the end of the year.

Musk had in October at the company’s annual shareholder meeting said Tesla is moving its headquarter to Austin, Texas.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.03% lower at $926.92 a share on Wednesday.

See Also: Tesla China Has 'Come A Long Way In No Time:' Exec Says Giga Shanghai 2021 Production To Cross 500,000 Unit

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

