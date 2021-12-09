 Skip to main content

Italy Antitrust Watchdog Slaps Record Fine On Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 6:00am   Comments
Italy Antitrust Watchdog Slaps Record Fine On Amazon

Italy's antitrust regulator has penalized Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) €1.13 billion ($1.28 billion) for alleged market dominance.

  • Amazon had allegedly harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.
  • "Amazon holds a dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which Amazon leveraged to favour the adoption of its own logistics service - Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) - by sellers active on Amazon.it to the detriment of the logistics services offered by competing operators, as well as to strengthen its own dominant position," it added.
  • The regulator would impose on Amazon corrective steps subject to review by a monitoring trustee.
  • Related Content: Amazon Seeks To Drum Up Support From Its Sellers To Fight US Antitrust Bills
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.43% at $3,508 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

