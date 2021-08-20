Amazon Seeks To Drum Up Support From Its Sellers To Fight US Antitrust Bills
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has launched a website to communicate Congress's Big Tech-related antitrust proposals with its sellers.
- Sellers will be able to communicate with elected officials about the bills directly via the website.
- Amazon recently mailed selected sellers regarding the legislation asking them to arrange a telephonic meeting to discuss the bills.
- A dominant conglomerate like Amazon remains vulnerable to the Monopolies Act over anti-competitive concerns, CNBC reports.
- Amazon seeks to convey to third-party sellers how the legislation could jeopardize their prospects by severing their links with Amazon.
- Amazon is already battling an antitrust lawsuit in India for the alleged preferential treatment of selected sellers.
- Amazon, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have backed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Connected Commerce Council, who have already opposed the bills.
- Amazon and Google had also stepped up their lobbying efforts amid the growing antitrust crackdown.
