 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Space Force General Details Daily Attacks By China, Russia On US Satellites
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Space Force General Details Daily Attacks By China, Russia On US Satellites

A general with the U.S. Space Force has warned that American satellites are subject to daily attacks by China and Russia that could be viewed as “acts of war.”

What Happened: In an interview with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the new military branch, accused the Chinese and Russians of using lasers, radiofrequency jammers and cyberattacks against U.S. satellites.

“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day,” Thompson said. “And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time. We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”

While Thompson would not comment on whether a U.S. military satellite received any damage from these attacks, he stated the Chinese military’s use of ground-based systems for space-based conflict could be considered as an act of war.

“The Chinese are actually well ahead [of Russia],” Thompson said. “They're fielding operational systems at an incredible rate.”

Related Link: Stock Wars: Aerojet Rocketdyne Vs. Maxar

Why It Happened: China’s activities could be attributed to information obtained by U.S. military satellites that identified Chinese nuclear missile silo fields and the locations of concentration camps that imprison the nation’s Uyghur Muslims. As for the Russians, Thompson confirmed a 2019 incident when Russia had a satellite orbiting so close to a U.S. “national security satellite” that the Pentagon was uncertain if an attack was underway. The Russian satellite backed away and conducted a weapons test.

“It maneuvered close, it maneuvered dangerously, it maneuvered threateningly so that they were coming close enough that there was a concern of collision,” Thompson said. “So clearly, the Russians were sending us a message.”

Thompson predicted that the Chinese could surpass the U.S. presence in space if the situation is not addressed.

“We are still the best in the world, clearly in terms of capability,” he added. “They're catching up quickly. We should be concerned by the end of this decade if we don't adapt.”

Photo: WikiImages/Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Will December Bring A 'Santa Claus Rally' For The SPY? Here's What The Chart Says
Is the Future of Cannabis in the Hands of e-Commerce?
This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
If You Invested $1,000 In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Economists Assess Omicron Risk For Investors: 'A Global Issue In The Coming Weeks'
Here's How Stocks Have Performed Under Fed Chair Jerome Powell, So Far
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Gen. David ThompsonGovernment News Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com