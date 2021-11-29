Meta-Giphy Deal Likely To Face UK Regulatory Headwind
- The Competition and Markets Authority (United Kingdom looks to reverse the Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) acquisition of online gif platform Giphy, Financial Times reports.
- The U.K. competition watchdog has been investigating the deal since June 2020.
- In August, the CMA provisionally ruled Meta to sell Giphy due to competition concerns.
- CMA argued Meta could cut off its rivals' access to gifs and demand platforms like TikTok or Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat hand and remove a Meta competitor from the U.K. display advertising market. Meta has until December 1 to make a final call.
- Facebook controls 40% - 50% of the U.K. display advertising market.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.30% at $337.45 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
