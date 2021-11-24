Apple Temporarily Suspends Online Sales In Turkey
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has briefly suspended online sales in Turkey amid fallout from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's highly controversial monetary policy, Apple Insider reports.
- Recently Erdogan said there would be no backing down from the controversial policy that saw the country's central bank slash interest rates amid soaring inflation.
- Analyst rating: UBS analyst David Vogt keeps his Buy rating and $175 price target on Apple, implying an 8.4% upside.
- Vogt stated that data from UBS Evidence Lab suggest that demand for the company's product remains strong at the higher end.
- Vogt further notes that the shorter wait times for Apple devices suggest that supply constraints are improving.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.12% at $161.21 on the last check Wednesday.
