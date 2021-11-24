 Skip to main content

Apple Temporarily Suspends Online Sales In Turkey
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has briefly suspended online sales in Turkey amid fallout from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's highly controversial monetary policy, Apple Insider reports
  • Recently Erdogan said there would be no backing down from the controversial policy that saw the country's central bank slash interest rates amid soaring inflation.
  • Analyst rating: UBS analyst David Vogt keeps his Buy rating and $175 price target on Apple, implying an 8.4% upside.
  • Vogt stated that data from UBS Evidence Lab suggest that demand for the company's product remains strong at the higher end. 
  • Vogt further notes that the shorter wait times for Apple devices suggest that supply constraints are improving.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.12% at $161.21 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

