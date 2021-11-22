iSpecimen Stock Rallies On Supply Pact Of Human Biospecimens For COVID-19 Research
iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19.
- In the last ten months, the Company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.
- The Company's work on COVID-19 began immediately after the outbreak last year when it began sending serum samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help researchers monitor antibody development for possible guidance on immunity.
- iSpecimen provided the CDC with 600 COVID-19-positive serum samples and 100 negative serum samples.
- In addition, iSpecimen has been contracted by other federal agencies and private companies for custom COVID-19 collections.
- Price Action: ISPC shares surged 122.2% at $10.93 during the market session on Monday's last check.
