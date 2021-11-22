 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iSpecimen Stock Rallies On Supply Pact Of Human Biospecimens For COVID-19 Research
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
iSpecimen Stock Rallies On Supply Pact Of Human Biospecimens For COVID-19 Research

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19. 

  • In the last ten months, the Company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.
  • The Company's work on COVID-19 began immediately after the outbreak last year when it began sending serum samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help researchers monitor antibody development for possible guidance on immunity. 
  • iSpecimen provided the CDC with 600 COVID-19-positive serum samples and 100 negative serum samples.
  • In addition, iSpecimen has been contracted by other federal agencies and private companies for custom COVID-19 collections.
  • Price Action: ISPC shares surged 122.2% at $10.93 during the market session on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISPC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com