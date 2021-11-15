 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Proposes Cyber Review For Select Hong Kong IPOs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
China Proposes Cyber Review For Select Hong Kong IPOs
  • Cyberspace Administration of China proposed requiring companies pursuing Hong Kong IPOs to apply for cybersecurity inspections if they handle data that concerns national security, Reuters reports.
  • The diktat mandates large internet platforms to report to regulators before setting up headquarters, operating, or research centers abroad.
  • The document, published on the regulator's Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat account website, sought public comment on internet platforms formulating privacy policies or making amending rules that could significantly affect user rights and interests.
  • Firms with over 100 million daily active users would require to review changes by third-party agencies and obtain government approval.
  • Companies that provide instant messaging services need to stop prohibiting users from accessing other or transferring files to other Internet platforms.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Ant Group features amongst significant domestic companies harboring IPO ambitions.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.17% at $167.09 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Alibaba, Nio Rival Xpeng Dip In Hong Kong; JD, Tencent And Baidu Strike Gains As China Data Beats Estimates
Tencent Allows Chinese TikTok To Show Copyrighted Films, TV Shows
Alibaba, JD Chided By China State-Run Daily For 'Worship Of Turnover,' Asked To Follow Examples Of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
Alibaba Dips But JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strikes Gains In Hong Kong On China Policy-Easing Optimism
How Did Alibaba Fare With Its 2021 'Singles Day' Shopping Event?
Could Tencent Be The Ultimate Play On Metaverse? Here's What The Company Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com