China Proposes Cyber Review For Select Hong Kong IPOs
- Cyberspace Administration of China proposed requiring companies pursuing Hong Kong IPOs to apply for cybersecurity inspections if they handle data that concerns national security, Reuters reports.
- The diktat mandates large internet platforms to report to regulators before setting up headquarters, operating, or research centers abroad.
- The document, published on the regulator's Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat account website, sought public comment on internet platforms formulating privacy policies or making amending rules that could significantly affect user rights and interests.
- Firms with over 100 million daily active users would require to review changes by third-party agencies and obtain government approval.
- Companies that provide instant messaging services need to stop prohibiting users from accessing other or transferring files to other Internet platforms.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Ant Group features amongst significant domestic companies harboring IPO ambitions.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.17% at $167.09 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations IPOs Tech Media