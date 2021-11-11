 Skip to main content

Medicare Coverage For Natera's Signatera For Pan-Cancer Immunotherapy Monitoring
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • CMS Molecular Diagnostics Services Program (MolDX) has issued a final local coverage determination (LCD) for pan-cancer immunotherapy monitoring using Natera Inc's (NASDAQ: NTRA) Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test. 
  • An accompanying Billing and Coding Article specifies that serial testing with Signatera is now covered for Medicare patients being treated with immunotherapy, regardless of tumor type. 
  • The final LCD for immunotherapy monitoring is the second Medicare LCD covering Signatera (the first was in early-stage colorectal cancer).
  • But it is the first covering Signatera for pan-cancer use in any patient where immunotherapy is indicated.
  • Signatera is a custom-built circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer. 
  • Price Action: NTRA shares are up 3.70% at $110.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

