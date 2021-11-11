Medicare Coverage For Natera's Signatera For Pan-Cancer Immunotherapy Monitoring
- CMS Molecular Diagnostics Services Program (MolDX) has issued a final local coverage determination (LCD) for pan-cancer immunotherapy monitoring using Natera Inc's (NASDAQ: NTRA) Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test.
- An accompanying Billing and Coding Article specifies that serial testing with Signatera is now covered for Medicare patients being treated with immunotherapy, regardless of tumor type.
- The final LCD for immunotherapy monitoring is the second Medicare LCD covering Signatera (the first was in early-stage colorectal cancer).
- But it is the first covering Signatera for pan-cancer use in any patient where immunotherapy is indicated.
- Signatera is a custom-built circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer.
- Price Action: NTRA shares are up 3.70% at $110.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsGovernment News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General