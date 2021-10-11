 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Ant Boosts Capital To $5.4B Amid Restructuring
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2021 3:37am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Ant Boosts Capital To $5.4B Amid Restructuring

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group has secured approval to boost its registered capital to $5.4 billion, up 47%, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

What Happened: The boost in the capital base comes nearly a year after Chinese regulators halted Ant Group's record $37 billion initial public offering and ordered the Jack Ma-founded company’s fintech unit to overhaul its operations.

The boost comes from the fintech giant’s capital reserve rather than any fundraising activities or from investors, as per the report.

Any, which runs micro-loan services Huabei and Jiebei, reportedly plans to use the capital for its new subsidiaries including its consumer finance unit.

See Also: Alibaba-Backed Ant To Share Consumer Credit Data With Chinese Central Bank

Why It Matters: Ant Group has been, for months, undergoing a restructuring to turn itself into a financial holding firm that falls under the purview of the Chinese central bank. 

Chinese regulators have acted on the belief that companies like Ant were acting as financial institutions but haven't been regulated like them.

Chinese tech platforms have for years resisted sharing data, a key asset that helps them run operations, manage risk and draw new customers.

Price Action: BABA shares closed 3.5% higher at $161.5 a share on Friday.

Read Next: Alibaba Skyrockets 8% In Hong Kong As Meituan Regulatory Fine Fuels Market-Wide Optimism

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba Skyrockets 8% In Hong Kong As Meituan Regulatory Fine Fuels Market-Wide Optimism
Meituan Shares Gain On Reaching Antitrust Settlement
China Stocks: A Clearance Sale Or A Sale To Steer Clear Of?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising
Tilray, Alibaba, Tesla Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; This Stock Tops The Chart Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ant Group China Jack MaFintech News Media Best of Benzinga