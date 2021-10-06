 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Extends Concessions In EU's Arm Deal Review
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Extends Concessions In EU's Arm Deal Review
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) made early undisclosed concessions to European Union regulators examining its bid for SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned chip developer Arm Ltd, Bloomberg reports.
  • The $54 billion deal sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals, Reuters reports.
  • Arm customers like Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLopposed the deal.
  • The EU extended its deadline to rule on the deal until October 27. The EU is likely to extend its review by at least another four months.
  • Lengthy regulatory reviews look set to see the company miss its initial target to close in March 2022, which could extend until September.
  • “We are working through the regulatory process, and we look forward to engaging with the European Commission to address any concerns they may have,” Nvidia emailed. “This transaction will be beneficial to Arm, its licensees, competition, and the industry.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.40% at $201.65 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + SFTBY)

Multiple Stocks At Support Levels
Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Expert Ratings For NVIDIA
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Why NVIDIA Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com