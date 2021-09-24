JOYY Shares Plunge Over Baidu's Takeover Concerns: Reuters
- Chinese antitrust regulator could veto Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) ambitious $3.6 billion acquisition of JOYY Inc's (NASDAQ: YY) live streaming business YY Live, Reuters reports.
- The approval amid Beijing's crackdown on gaming-related businesses and corporate expansion via deals could send a wrong signal to the market as per a source. The approval process will likely keep dragging on until the application lapses.
- Baidu had not received any negative update from Chinese regulators regarding the deal. In early September, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) informed about conducting anti-monopoly reviews of 11 transactions, including Baidu's acquisition of YY Live.
- JOYY's top two shareholders, Chairman David Li and Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) founder Lei Jun, aimed to take JOYY private as the U.S. market undervalued the firm.
- Price Action: YY shares traded lower by 10% at $47 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
