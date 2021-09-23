Amazon's Warehouse Productivity Measure Sparks New California Law
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other companies are mandated to disclose any quotas or workplace productivity measures for the workers in the state under a new California law, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- Other states could also follow suit.
- The law follows Amazon warehouse and other employees' complaints about working conditions and injury rates.
- Amazon's algorithm-based quotas to measure employee productivity accomplished its faster shipping goals at the cost of unfair firings, high stress situations and higher injury rates than the national average.
- The new law will prohibit companies from enforcing quotas and penalties that hamper employees' health and safety.
- The law targets Amazon's warehouse quotas devised to drive shipping times.
- Amazon could have to reduce quotas and hire more workers if the productivity requirements appear too strenuous.
- Amazon defended its quota system and acknowledged accounting for health and safety. It had invested $300 million in worker safety and recently relaxed some policies that measure worker productivity.
- AMZN Price Action: AMZN shares were up 0.95% at $3,412.29 Thursday.
