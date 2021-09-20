Podcast: Are Casinos In Macau Doomed?

Deviate To Win is an interview series featuring executives and investors who have won in business by taking chances and doing things a little bit differently. The podcast is hosted by Jason Ader, founder and CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management, and is produced by Benzinga.

Last week, casino operators with properties in Macau found themselves caught in the never-ending geopolitical storm between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NYSE: MLCO) all fell between 4% and 20%, as concerns about a new regulatory crackdown in Macau rippled through markets.

On the latest episode of Deviate To Win, SpringOwl Asset Management Founder and CEO Jason Ader spoke with Andrew Scott, vice chairman and CEO of Inside Asian Gaming, to find out what's really going on. Scott has lived in Macau since 2009, and has unique insight into the current atmosphere, what the Chinese government actually said, and what it could mean for U.S. casino operators in Macau.

Among the topics discussed:

What the Chinese government’s recent announcement means for casinos in Macau (7:00)

Why U.S. investors don't understand Macau (8:30)

What makes Macau distinctly different from Mainland China (19:11)

Whether casinos in Macau are a good investment right now (23:41)

Is Macau still investable? (31:30)

Why the Chinese government doesn’t want Macau to fail (33:00)

What will happen with gaming license renewals (39:23)

The impact this could have on other Asian gaming markets (44:35)

Listen to the full episode below.

