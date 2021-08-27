 Skip to main content

How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Reuters reports that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its widely criticized $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm early next month.
  • The regulators will launch a full-scale 90-day investigation after a 25-day preliminary review. Nvidia agreed to address every concern raised by the European Commission, the Guardian reports
  • Nvidia claims to have won the support of Arm customers Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO),  MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), and  Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL).
  • Britain recently expressed reservations regarding the deal.
  • Reuters previously reported that Nvidia might miss the March 2022 deadline for closing its deal due to European regulators' plan to consider it after the summer holidays.
  • Price Action: NVDA share traded higher by 2.71% at $226.59 on the last check Friday.

