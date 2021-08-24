Apple, Amazon, Microsoft CEOs Said To Be Attending Joe Biden's Cybersecurity Meeting

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy is among key Big Tech executives who will meet President Joe Biden at a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss efforts to boost the country’s critical defenses against cyber threats, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Satya Nadella are also attending the White House cybersecurity event to wich chief executives of other large tech companies, banks, energy companies and water utilities have been invited as well, Bloomberg reported separately.

Why It Matters: The U.S. government is enlisting tech companies to a joint cyber defense collaboration focused on combating ransomware and cyberattacks after a series of recent incidents which crippled American companies and government agencies. The collaboration is aimed at improving defense planning and information sharing between government and the private sector.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 2.06% higher at $3,265.87 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Valery Marchive via Wikimedia

