Why Cybersecurity Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Why Cybersecurity Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Cybersecurity stocks including FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) are trading lower Friday after FireEye reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. 

FireEye reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, which was inline with estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $248 million, which came in below the estimate of $248.98 million. 

FireEye said it expects revenue in the third quarter to be in a range of $118 million to $122 million. 

The company noted that it repurchased $68 million in common stock during the second quarter.

“With the elevated threat environment, organizations are increasingly turning to Mandiant to proactively assess whether they are prepared and protected before a breach occurs,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye.

Following the earnings report, Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver downgraded FireEye from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.

Price Action: At last check Friday, FireEye was down 15.80% at $16.92, CrowdStrike was down 3.14% at $257.29 and Zscaler was down 3.12% at $239.94.

Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for FEYE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jul 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Apr 2021MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

