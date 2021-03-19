 Skip to main content

India's Antitrust Body Uses Reuters' Evidence In Amazon Probe: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
India’s antitrust body shared a February Reuters report with the court over Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) alleged preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform, triggering a probe into the e-commerce company, Reuters reports.

  • The Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched a probe into Amazon and Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) Flipkart last year following an alleged preferential treatment complaint from a trader group. The investigation was put on hold following a court challenge from the two companies.
  • Last month, Reuters’ story based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019 alleged Amazon’s preferential treatment to a small seller group triggered India’s Enforcement Directorate inquiry into the company.
  • 35 of Amazon’s over 400,000 Indian sellers in early 2019 accounted for roughly two-thirds of its online sales based on the report. The report also reflected Amazon’s nexus in expanding an indirectly owned seller Cloudtail on its platform.
  • Amazon refuted the allegations.
  • CCI might seek documents from the company for examination as per a representative.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.01% at $3,058.69 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: ReutersNews Tech Media

