Russia Seeks Removal Of Alexei Navalny's App From Apple, Google App Stores
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
  • Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has ordered Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their stores, Reuters reports based on Interfax news. 
  • The order followed a Russian court ruling rendering Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organization and banned it. 
  • Navalny's allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.
  • Russia had previously charged Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR), Alphabet, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for retaining illegal posts.
  • Google is also a defendant in another lawsuit involving Russia's Tsargrad TV.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.11% at $2,768.25, and AAPL shares traded higher by 0.88% at $147.98 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

