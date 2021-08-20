Russia Seeks Removal Of Alexei Navalny's App From Apple, Google App Stores
- Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has ordered Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their stores, Reuters reports based on Interfax news.
- The order followed a Russian court ruling rendering Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organization and banned it.
- Navalny's allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.
- Russia had previously charged Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR), Alphabet, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for retaining illegal posts.
- Google is also a defendant in another lawsuit involving Russia's Tsargrad TV.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.11% at $2,768.25, and AAPL shares traded higher by 0.88% at $147.98 on the last check Friday.
