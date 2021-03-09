 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia Indicts Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram For Alleged Non-Deletion Of Protest Content
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
  • Russian authorities charged five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to participate in illegal protests, Reuters reports based on a Moscow court ruling cited by the Interfax news agency.
  • Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have three cases filed against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to $54,000 (₽4 million). Further lawsuits have been filed against TikTok and Telegram.
  • The cases were filed during countrywide protests over last month’s jailing of popular President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
  • Navalny and his supporters alleged that his 30-month sentence over suspected parole violations regarding a misappropriation case was trumped up for political reasons.
  • The cases against Google, Facebook, and Twitter will be heard on April 2.
  • Price action: TWTR shares are up 2.77% at $65.24 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday. FB shares are up 2.55% at $261.83.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + TWTR)

Dogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness
Apple Releases Patches For iPhone, iPad, Mac, And Watch To Fix WebKit Memory Corruption Bug
Budweiser Remains The King Even On Social Media
Did Burger King UK Tweet A Misogynist Message On International Women's Day?
What Are The 5 Main Drivers For The Trade Desk Upgrade?
Cannabis Payments Platform AeroPay Raises $5M To Bolster Tech, Finance New Hires
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reuters RussiaNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com