Russia Indicts Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram For Alleged Non-Deletion Of Protest Content
- Russian authorities charged five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to participate in illegal protests, Reuters reports based on a Moscow court ruling cited by the Interfax news agency.
- Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have three cases filed against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to $54,000 (₽4 million). Further lawsuits have been filed against TikTok and Telegram.
- The cases were filed during countrywide protests over last month’s jailing of popular President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
- Navalny and his supporters alleged that his 30-month sentence over suspected parole violations regarding a misappropriation case was trumped up for political reasons.
- The cases against Google, Facebook, and Twitter will be heard on April 2.
- Price action: TWTR shares are up 2.77% at $65.24 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday. FB shares are up 2.55% at $261.83.
