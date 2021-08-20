 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fortnite Maker Epic Games-Google Battle Gets Murkier With Latest Revelations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Fortnite Maker Epic Games-Google Battle Gets Murkier With Latest Revelations
  • Fortnite developer Epic Games elaborated on contracts Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google allegedly signed with phone makers and other top video game companies to save $1.1 billion annually app store profit, Reuters reported.
  • Google allegedly paid companies like  Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) and phone makers for not preinstalling any other app stores, the Verge reports.
  • In 2019, Google launched Premier Device Program to pay handset makers to retain Play Store's exclusivity. Google's Project Hug spent hundreds of millions of dollars on over 20 top developers in marketing and other benefits to keep them on the Play Store.
  • The companies were embroiled in a legal clash since 2020 after Google opposed Epic Games' bypassing of Google's app store commission to launch Fortnite through its website.
  • Google had even conspired with Epic Games' minority stakeholder Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to acquire Epic Games.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLalso remains embroiled in multiple lawsuits over app store dominance.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.11% at $2,768.74 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

How Is Apple Pitting Siri Against Google Assistant, Alexa?
Amazon Seeks To Drum Up Support From Its Sellers To Fight US Antitrust Bills
Russia Seeks Removal Of Alexei Navalny's App From Apple, Google App Stores
New Commercial Real Estate Investment Offerings Available Next Week
Analyst Ratings For Alphabet
Britain's Concern Over Nvidia-Arm Deal Poses Double Trouble For Nvidia - Read Why?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com