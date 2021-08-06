 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Considered Buying Epic Games During Legal Battle: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
Google Considered Buying Epic Games During Legal Battle: What Investors Should Know

Video game company Epic Games is waged in a “David vs. Goliath” battle filing lawsuits against both Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) last year. The latest unsealed documents in the Google lawsuit reveal how the tech giant considered lowering the risk of a drawn-out lawsuit.

What Happened: Epic Games is suing Google over the fees it charges in the Google Play app store for downloading games such as “Fortnite Mobile.”

Unsealed documents in the court case show for the first time that Google considered buying a stake in Epic Games or acquiring the company outright.

“This was unbeknownst to us at the time, and because of the court’s protective order we’re just finding out now about Google’s consideration of buying Epic to shut down our efforts to compete with Google Play,” Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney tweeted.

The Epic Games founder said the company was not aware of negotiations and questioned if the move would have been “some sort of hostile takeover attempt.”

Related Link: Epic Games Vs. Apple Lawsuit Reveals Just How Much Money 'Fortnite' Has Made 

Why It’s Important: The news that Google considered buying Epic Games could strengthen the argument by the smaller video game company that Google has unfair practices.

The news of the buyout also comes as big tech companies such as Google are facing pressure over monopolistic practices from the government. 

Epic Games pushed to distribute “Fortnite” through other channels to lower the fees paid, which received pushback from Apple and Google. “Fortnite” was kicked off of mobile stores from both companies. Users can download “Fortnite Mobile” on Android devices via sideloading.

A document released calls Epic’s plans a “contagion” to Google. Epic said Google offered a “special deal” to launch “Fortnite” on the Google Play Store.

Epic Games is partially owned by Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY) and Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY). The gaming company was valued at over $17 billion in late 2020 when Sony invested and is now worth over $28 billion in 2021.

Photo: Courtesy Fortnite

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

Facebook And Google Lowkey Admit That Not All Crypto Is A Scam
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Alphabet
Big Tech's Q2 Results Are Poking The Regulatory Bear
Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto Purchases Via Visa And Mastercard Debit Cards Linked To Apple Pay
Netflix's Powerhouse Status Now Depends On Gaming
What Is Fueling The AMD Rally?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Android Epic Games Fortnite Google Play Google Play Store iOSNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com