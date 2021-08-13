Senators Question Amazon's Palm Print Biometric Data Collection: TechCrunch
- A group of senators sought more elaboration from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on how it scans and stores customer palm prints in its retail stores fueling data privacy concerns, TechCrunch reports.
- Amazon is questioned on how it plans to expand its biometric payment system under the Amazon One program and whether the data collected will help the company target ads.
- The senators inquired on Amazon One enrollment details and whether it has ever paired the palm prints with its collected facial recognition.
- Biometric systems like Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Face ID, Touch ID, or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung Pass store biometric information on a user device. However, Amazon One, which uploads biometric data to the cloud, fueled security risk concerns.
- Amazon's $10 credit for the palm print enrollers further raised concerns. Amazon had previously faced flak for its biometric data project, Rekognition.
- In 2020, Amazon launched the palm print scanners for contactless payments in its brick and mortar stores. The scanners are present in Amazon Go convenience and grocery stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star stores across the U.S., and eight Washington-based Whole Foods locations.
