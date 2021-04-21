Amazon To Launch Palm Scan Technology Payment Option At Seattle Whole Foods Stores From Today
- Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon One will support payment via palm scan option amongst the different payment options at its Seattle Whole Foods stores from today and expand to seven more stores in the metro area in coming months, Reuters reports.
- Amazon had acquired the Whole Foods grocery chain in 2017 for over $13 billion.
- The first-time shoppers will have to insert a credit card in the kiosk to link it with their palm print. Subsequently, shoppers will be able to pay by holding their hand over the kiosk, CNBC reports.
- Previously, the technology was only available only at a dozen of Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon One still required item scanning at checkout. The initiative will not impact jobs at Whole Foods, Amazon assured.
- Amazon One differed from its Just Walk Out technology, which eliminated the checkout line. Amazon employed both the technologies at its cashier-less Amazon Go stores.
- Amazon hoped to sell the palm-scanning technology to retailers, stadiums, and office buildings. It was actively discussing with several potential customers last September.
- Amazon considers the technology to be more secure compared to biometric alternatives like facial recognition.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.28% at $3,343.94 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.