 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Launch Palm Scan Technology Payment Option At Seattle Whole Foods Stores From Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Launch Palm Scan Technology Payment Option At Seattle Whole Foods Stores From Today
  • Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon One will support payment via palm scan option amongst the different payment options at its Seattle Whole Foods stores from today and expand to seven more stores in the metro area in coming months, Reuters reports.
  • Amazon had acquired the Whole Foods grocery chain in 2017 for over $13 billion.
  • The first-time shoppers will have to insert a credit card in the kiosk to link it with their palm print. Subsequently, shoppers will be able to pay by holding their hand over the kiosk, CNBC reports.
  • Previously, the technology was only available only at a dozen of Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon One still required item scanning at checkout. The initiative will not impact jobs at Whole Foods, Amazon assured.
  • Amazon One differed from its Just Walk Out technology, which eliminated the checkout line. Amazon employed both the technologies at its cashier-less Amazon Go stores.
  • Amazon hoped to sell the palm-scanning technology to retailers, stadiums, and office buildings. It was actively discussing with several potential customers last September.
  • Amazon considers the technology to be more secure compared to biometric alternatives like facial recognition.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.28% at $3,343.94 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Verizon Exceeds Q1 Analyst Estimates Despite Missing On Subscriber Numbers
Disappointing Subscriber Numbers Hit Netflix Shares, Weighing On Nasdaq Early
Why Square, PayPal Are Top Picks In The Fintech Space Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021
Will Big-Tech Drive Indices to Record Highs in Q2?
Cindedigm Forges Digital Content Partnership With Genius Brands; Gives No Color On Takeover Rumors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com