FTC Slams Facebook For Blocking Researchers' Accounts In The Name Of The Commission: Reuters
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission chastized Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for unfairly justifying the disabled accounts of researchers citing FTC requirement, Reuters reports.
- Earlier this week, Facebook blocked the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers over user privacy concerns.
- Facebook initially reasoned, indicating its need to live up to FTC's consent agreement.
- The social media platform later defended the disablement, referring to user privacy concerns.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.08% at $363.28 on the last check Friday.
