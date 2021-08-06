 Skip to main content

FTC Slams Facebook For Blocking Researchers' Accounts In The Name Of The Commission: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
  • The U.S. Federal Trade Commission chastized Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for unfairly justifying the disabled accounts of researchers citing FTC requirement, Reuters reports.
  • Earlier this week, Facebook blocked the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers over user privacy concerns.
  • Facebook initially reasoned, indicating its need to live up to FTC's consent agreement.
  • The social media platform later defended the disablement, referring to user privacy concerns.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.08% at $363.28 on the last check Friday.

