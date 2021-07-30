 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Data Watchdog Slaps €746M Penalty On Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
EU Data Watchdog Slaps €746M Penalty On Amazon
  • On July 16, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (the CNPD) held Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l. for not complying with the personal data processing under the EU General Data Protection Regulation. 
  • It levied a penalty of €746 million and corresponding practice revisions. 
  • Amazon has refuted the allegation and planned to contest it.
  • Amazon held $89.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
  • The Irish Data Protection Commission is likely to slap a fine of €30 million - €50 million to Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for alleged violation of its data protection rules.
  • Amazon announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results yesterday and issued guidance below estimates.
  • Many analysts also lowered the price targets on Amazon.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 7.07% at $3,345.10 on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Strong Month; Weak Finish: Stocks, Treasury Yields Under Pressure In Early Friday Trading
What's Going On With Amazon's Stock Today?
Amazon Stock Gets Crushed After Earnings: A Technical Take
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs European CommissionGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com