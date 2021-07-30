EU Data Watchdog Slaps €746M Penalty On Amazon
- On July 16, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (the CNPD) held Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l. for not complying with the personal data processing under the EU General Data Protection Regulation.
- It levied a penalty of €746 million and corresponding practice revisions.
- Amazon has refuted the allegation and planned to contest it.
- Amazon held $89.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
- The Irish Data Protection Commission is likely to slap a fine of €30 million - €50 million to Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for alleged violation of its data protection rules.
- Amazon announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results yesterday and issued guidance below estimates.
- Many analysts also lowered the price targets on Amazon.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 7.07% at $3,345.10 on the last check Friday.
