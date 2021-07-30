What's Going On With Amazon's Stock Today?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Friday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $15.12 per share, which beat the estimate of $12.22 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $113.08 billion, which came in below the estimate of $115.07 billion.

Amazon said it expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $106 billion to $112 billion, which was lower than the estimate of $118.62 billion.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Amazon with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $4400 to $4100 following the company's earnings report.

Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773.07 and as low as $2,871 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 6.55% at $3,364.

