EU Set To Penalize WhatsApp Over User Privacy Violation: Report
- The EU is likely to slap a penalty on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for the first time under its data protection rules, Bloomberg reported.
- It may face a fine of €30 million - €50 million for the violation, Politico reports. WhatsApp could also be required to change user data handling, as the case pertains to its failure to inform the EU users about its data-sharing methodology with Facebook.
- The Irish Data Protection Commission will take a final decision to probe into WhatsApp’s data-sharing transparency today.
- The initial draft had toppled over several objections by EU counterparts.
- France’s privacy authority has penalized Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google €50 million for separate privacy violations. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission recently issued a €0.5 million penalty against Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 1.14% at $372 on the last check Wednesday.
